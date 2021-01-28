DAD Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.26 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $20,298.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

