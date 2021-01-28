DAD Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $20,298.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

