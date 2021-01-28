DAEX (DAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $270,512.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.62 million and $270,512.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

