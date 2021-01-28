Dai Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $239.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00034783 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,617,599,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,599,771 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

