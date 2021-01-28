Dana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,661% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

DAN stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dana by 37.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

