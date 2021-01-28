Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.33. 64,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

