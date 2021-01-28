Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $228.03. 66,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

