DAOBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85,611.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $85,611.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,937.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.01229366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00527742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002398 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

