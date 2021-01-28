DAOstack Price Down 9.5% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $131,458.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,492.66 or 0.99477459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00028048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002519 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.