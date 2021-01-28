DAOstack Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $61,177.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.88 or 0.99250684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.