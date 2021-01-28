Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 3,242,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,145,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

