Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rose 6% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $118.78. Approximately 3,173,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,565,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.10.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

