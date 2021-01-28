Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

DARE stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

