Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $64.15. 1,728,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,491,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

