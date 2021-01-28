DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. 60,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 75,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,780.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$41.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.37 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company also offers warehousing, freight, and marketing services. It serves the financial institutions, insurance, healthcare, lottery and gaming, retailing, not-for-profit, energy, and governmental industries.

