Databroker Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,811.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

