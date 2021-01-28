Datamine (DAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,575.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Datamine has a market cap of $353,324.30 and approximately $21,575.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00092236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,784,320 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

