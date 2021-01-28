Datum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,499.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $580,270.63 and $81,499.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

