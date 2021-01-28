Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) were up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 4,360,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,399,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

