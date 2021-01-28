Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DINT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.03.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.
