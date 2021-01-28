Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DINT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.03.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 604,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

