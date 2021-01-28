DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,467.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003325 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $21,467.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004557 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

