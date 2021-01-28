Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.99. 48,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.48. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

