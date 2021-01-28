Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of V.F. worth $29,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $80.76. 112,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,650. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

