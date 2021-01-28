Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,692 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

