Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 7,094 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.32. 29,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,169. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

