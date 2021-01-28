Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $251.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

