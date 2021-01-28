Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 4,405 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.73. 9,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,547. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.