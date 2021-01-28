Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Casey’s General Stores worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,994. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

