Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.47. 284,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

