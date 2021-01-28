Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

