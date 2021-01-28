Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 290,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 216,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.