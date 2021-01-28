Dearborn Partners LLC Has $24.13 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 260,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.