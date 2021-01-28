Dearborn Partners LLC Has $31.43 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $199.93. 185,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

