Dearborn Partners LLC Has $34.21 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.99. 17,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.97.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

