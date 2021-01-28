Dearborn Partners LLC Has $36.44 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

