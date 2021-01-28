Dearborn Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 88,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,507. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

