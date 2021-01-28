Dearborn Partners LLC Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 265,994 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 433,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

