Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $206.64. 170,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

