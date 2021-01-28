Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,516. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.