Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.25. 111,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

