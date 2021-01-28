Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,717 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

