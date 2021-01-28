Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 2,039 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.49. 18,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

