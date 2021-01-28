Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 21,885 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Commerce Bancshares worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

