Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.76. 111,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,628. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of -680.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

