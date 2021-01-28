Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.86. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

