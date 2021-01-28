Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,465 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 2.11% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG remained flat at $$27.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

