Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Services worth $43,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

