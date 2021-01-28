Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $617,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $51.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.