Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,065. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

