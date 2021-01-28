Decentraland Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $250.74 million and approximately $85.63 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,913,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,043,868 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

